Squill (SQUILL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.118243 24H High $ 0.124392 All Time High $ 0.523435 Lowest Price $ 0.069945 Price Change (1H) -0.83% Price Change (1D) -0.56% Price Change (7D) -13.79%

Squill (SQUILL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 420.81K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.19M Circulation Supply 3.54M Total Supply 10,000,000.0

