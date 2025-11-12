What is SQUILL

Market Cap: $ 318.68K
Total Supply: $ 10.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 3.54M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 899.55K
All-Time High: $ 0.523435
All-Time Low: $ 0.069945
Current Price: $ 0.089955

Squill (SQUILL) Information
$SQUILL governs $OPEN, an equal-weight index tracking leading stablecoin-networks advancing transparency, composability, and user-led governance. Included protocols should be evaluated on verifiable asset-backing, peg design, mint/redeem logic, safety mechanisms, yield-sharing, and decentralized control. Vote-lock SQUILL to earn fees and a voice in shaping the OPEN index: constituents, weights, and beyond.
Official Website: https://openstablecoinindex.com/

Squill (SQUILL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Squill (SQUILL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of SQUILL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SQUILL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

SQUILL Price Prediction
Want to know where SQUILL might be heading? Our SQUILL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

