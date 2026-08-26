Spark USDC Price Today

The live Spark USDC (SUSDC) price today is $ 1.11, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUSDC to USD conversion rate is $ 1.11 per SUSDC.

Spark USDC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 204,555,083, with a circulating supply of 184.83M SUSDC. During the last 24 hours, SUSDC traded between $ 1.11 (low) and $ 1.11 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.11, while the all-time low was $ 0.950893.

In short-term performance, SUSDC moved -- in the last hour and +0.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 99.99.

Spark USDC (SUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 204.56M$ 204.56M $ 204.56M Volume (24H) $ 99.99$ 99.99 $ 99.99 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 204.56M$ 204.56M $ 204.56M Circulation Supply 184.83M 184.83M 184.83M Total Supply 184,829,664.544412 184,829,664.544412 184,829,664.544412

The current Market Cap of Spark USDC is $ 204.56M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 99.99. The circulating supply of SUSDC is 184.83M, with a total supply of 184829664.544412. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 204.56M.