Solnic Price (SOLNIC)
The live price of Solnic (SOLNIC) today is 0.00907344 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.47M USD. SOLNIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Solnic Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 39.95K USD
- Solnic price change within the day is +6.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 939.87M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SOLNIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SOLNIC price information.
During today, the price change of Solnic to USD was $ +0.00053724.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Solnic to USD was $ +0.0096039313.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Solnic to USD was $ +0.0071149071.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Solnic to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00053724
|+6.29%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0096039313
|+105.85%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0071149071
|+78.41%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Solnic: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.59%
+6.29%
-11.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Solnic project represents a Solana-based meme coin that was introduced approximately nine months ago, combining elements of popular culture with cryptocurrency. Solnic merges the iconic imagery of Sonic the Hedgehog with Pepe the Frog, creating a unique token that resonates with fans of both franchises, as well as crypto enthusiasts. Despite its meme coin status, Solnic prides itself on robust community engagement and has implemented locked liquidity, which is designed to instill trust by ensuring that the liquidity pool cannot be altered, thereby theoretically stabilizing the token's price and reducing the risk of rug pulls. This approach suggests a longer-term commitment from its creators and community, aiming to build a sustainable project within the volatile landscape of meme coins on the Solana blockchain.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SOLNIC to AUD
A$0.014517504
|1 SOLNIC to GBP
￡0.0071680176
|1 SOLNIC to EUR
€0.0087105024
|1 SOLNIC to USD
$0.00907344
|1 SOLNIC to MYR
RM0.0407397456
|1 SOLNIC to TRY
₺0.3194758224
|1 SOLNIC to JPY
¥1.42679844
|1 SOLNIC to RUB
₽0.9171433152
|1 SOLNIC to INR
₹0.7723312128
|1 SOLNIC to IDR
Rp146.3457859632
|1 SOLNIC to PHP
₱0.5310684432
|1 SOLNIC to EGP
￡E.0.4633805808
|1 SOLNIC to BRL
R$0.0559831248
|1 SOLNIC to CAD
C$0.0130657536
|1 SOLNIC to BDT
৳1.0855463616
|1 SOLNIC to NGN
₦14.0455036512
|1 SOLNIC to UAH
₴0.3818103552
|1 SOLNIC to VES
Bs0.46274544
|1 SOLNIC to PKR
Rs2.5309453536
|1 SOLNIC to KZT
₸4.7380596336
|1 SOLNIC to THB
฿0.3109467888
|1 SOLNIC to TWD
NT$0.296701488
|1 SOLNIC to CHF
Fr0.0080753616
|1 SOLNIC to HKD
HK$0.0705006288
|1 SOLNIC to MAD
.د.م0.0913695408