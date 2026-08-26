Solanium Price Today

The live Solanium (SLIM) price today is $ 0.00430195, with a 0.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLIM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00430195 per SLIM.

Solanium currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 430,218, with a circulating supply of 99.99M SLIM. During the last 24 hours, SLIM traded between $ 0.00410175 (low) and $ 0.00432406 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.5, while the all-time low was $ 0.00301676.

In short-term performance, SLIM moved -0.17% in the last hour and +37.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.34K.

Solanium (SLIM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 430.22K$ 430.22K $ 430.22K Volume (24H) $ 4.34K$ 4.34K $ 4.34K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 430.22K$ 430.22K $ 430.22K Circulation Supply 99.99M 99.99M 99.99M Total Supply 99,991,877.194481 99,991,877.194481 99,991,877.194481

The current Market Cap of Solanium is $ 430.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.34K. The circulating supply of SLIM is 99.99M, with a total supply of 99991877.194481. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 430.22K.