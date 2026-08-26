Snappy Price Today

The live Snappy (SNAP) price today is $ 0, with a 7.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNAP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SNAP.

Snappy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 145,060, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SNAP. During the last 24 hours, SNAP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00403798, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SNAP moved +0.49% in the last hour and -14.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 610.65.

Snappy (SNAP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 145.06K$ 145.06K $ 145.06K Volume (24H) $ 610.65$ 610.65 $ 610.65 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 145.06K$ 145.06K $ 145.06K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Snappy is $ 145.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 610.65. The circulating supply of SNAP is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 145.06K.