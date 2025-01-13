Silo Staked SEI Logo

Silo Staked SEI Price (ISEI)

USD

Silo Staked SEI (ISEI) Live Price Chart

-2.90%(1D)

Price of Silo Staked SEI (ISEI) Today

The live price of Silo Staked SEI (ISEI) today is 0.393185 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ISEI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Silo Staked SEI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 68.59K USD
- Silo Staked SEI price change within the day is -2.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Silo Staked SEI (ISEI) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Silo Staked SEI to USD was $ -0.0117817325349945.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Silo Staked SEI to USD was $ -0.1411847125.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Silo Staked SEI to USD was $ -0.0542692023.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Silo Staked SEI to USD was $ -0.0989291141113812.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0117817325349945-2.90%
30 Days$ -0.1411847125-35.90%
60 Days$ -0.0542692023-13.80%
90 Days$ -0.0989291141113812-20.10%

Silo Staked SEI (ISEI) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Silo Staked SEI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-1.27%

-2.90%

-17.06%

Silo Staked SEI (ISEI) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Silo Staked SEI (ISEI)

Liquid Staking token for Sei

ISEI to Local Currencies

1 ISEI to AUD
A$0.6369597
1 ISEI to GBP
0.3224117
1 ISEI to EUR
0.38138945
1 ISEI to USD
$0.393185
1 ISEI to MYR
RM1.77326435
1 ISEI to TRY
13.93054455
1 ISEI to JPY
¥61.9266375
1 ISEI to RUB
40.61994235
1 ISEI to INR
33.85716035
1 ISEI to IDR
Rp6,445.6547064
1 ISEI to PHP
23.06030025
1 ISEI to EGP
￡E.19.8872973
1 ISEI to BRL
R$2.41022405
1 ISEI to CAD
C$0.5661864
1 ISEI to BDT
48.23986765
1 ISEI to NGN
611.481312
1 ISEI to UAH
16.72215805
1 ISEI to VES
Bs20.838805
1 ISEI to PKR
Rs110.13505035
1 ISEI to KZT
208.6947343
1 ISEI to THB
฿13.6513832
1 ISEI to TWD
NT$12.9986961
1 ISEI to CHF
Fr0.35779835
1 ISEI to HKD
HK$3.0589793
1 ISEI to MAD
.د.م3.9711685