Serum Price Today

The live Serum (SRM) price today is $ 0.00757822, with a 14.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current SRM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00757822 per SRM.

Serum currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,825,031, with a circulating supply of 372.78M SRM. During the last 24 hours, SRM traded between $ 0.00734987 (low) and $ 0.00884729 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 13.78, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SRM moved +1.76% in the last hour and -5.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 25.38K.

Serum (SRM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.83M$ 2.83M $ 2.83M Volume (24H) $ 25.38K$ 25.38K $ 25.38K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 75.73M$ 75.73M $ 75.73M Circulation Supply 372.78M 372.78M 372.78M Total Supply 9,992,470,434.824476 9,992,470,434.824476 9,992,470,434.824476

The current Market Cap of Serum is $ 2.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.38K. The circulating supply of SRM is 372.78M, with a total supply of 9992470434.824476. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 75.73M.