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Top Sports Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Sports sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chiliz
Chiliz
CHZ
$ 0.01419
+0.07%
-3.54%
+11.41%
$ 147.45M
$ 5.31M
2
FLOW
FLOW
FLOW
$ 0.0296
+0.17%
-1.76%
+2.89%
$ 49.26M
$ 1.86M
3
Fractal Bitcoin
Fractal Bitcoin
FB
$ 0.3366
+0.75%
-0.09%
-3.44%
$ 35.12M
$ 176.89K
4
Croatian Football Federation Token
Croatian Football Federation Token
VATRENI
$ 1.4
+0.72%
-0.04%
+13.82%
$ 25.61M
$ 2.60K
5
OG
OG
OG
$ 2.947
-0.14%
+1.62%
+14.15%
$ 13.87M
$ 26.49K
6
Overtime
Overtime
OVER
$ 0.242602
+0.01%
-0.01%
+6.50%
$ 13.31M
$ 22.02K
7
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
ATM
$ 1.3503
-0.01%
-0.43%
-0.68%
$ 11.37M
$ 42.56K
8
Santos FC Fan Token
Santos FC Fan Token
SANTOS
$ 0.5408
-0.18%
+0.17%
+11.32%
$ 8.72M
$ 118.01K
9
Galatasaray Fan Token
Galatasaray Fan Token
GAL
$ 0.961369
+0.02%
+0.01%
+3.10%
$ 8.09M
$ 890.79K
10
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
$ 0.4949
+0.26%
-1.40%
+1.67%
$ 7.96M
$ 111.14K
11
AS Roma
AS Roma
ASR
$ 0.8891
+0.20%
-1.98%
+1.99%
$ 7.65M
$ 62.61K
12
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE
$ 0.3471
+0.38%
-2.20%
+3.52%
$ 7.40M
$ 180.24K
13
FC Barcelona FT
FC Barcelona FT
BAR
$ 0.2821
+0.07%
-0.60%
+5.03%
$ 7.13M
$ 196.99K
14
FIGHT
FIGHT
FIGHT
$ 0.003486
+0.26%
+1.91%
-2.50%
$ 7.11M
$ 19.68M
15
FC Porto Fan Token
FC Porto Fan Token
PORTO
$ 0.4552
-0.22%
-0.81%
+6.30%
$ 5.92M
$ 117.96K
16
Scor
Scor
SCOR
$ 0.01234147
0.00%
-0.00%
-1.00%
$ 5.54M
$ 1.05K
17
S.S. Lazio Fan Token
S.S. Lazio Fan Token
LAZIO
$ 0.3936
+0.05%
-0.51%
+10.43%
$ 5.19M
$ 145.00K
18
Juventus
Juventus
JUV
$ 0.3276
+0.31%
-1.00%
+4.79%
$ 5.09M
$ 176.65K
19
Manchester City Fan
Manchester City Fan
CITY
$ 0.3684
+0.05%
-1.58%
+3.37%
$ 4.97M
$ 147.28K
20
SWEAT
SWEAT
SWEAT
$ 0.00035233
-0.28%
-0.00%
+0.51%
$ 4.69M
$ 293.53K
21
Sport.Fun
Sport.Fun
FUN
$ 0.0247
+0.49%
+0.37%
+0.28%
$ 4.40M
$ 3.11M
22
AC Milan Fan Token
AC Milan Fan Token
ACM
$ 0.2891
0.00%
-2.18%
+1.09%
$ 3.92M
$ 193.23K
23
Arsenal Fan Token
Arsenal Fan Token
AFC
$ 0.1714
-0.35%
-0.06%
+0.06%
$ 3.84M
$ 409.55K
24
Step App
Step App
FITFI
$ 0.000632
0.00%
--
-1.46%
$ 2.91M
$ 12.91
25
InterMilanFanToken
InterMilanFanToken
INTER
$ 0.2106
-0.05%
-0.33%
+1.20%
$ 2.61M
$ 258.28K
26
Trabzonspor Fan Token
Trabzonspor Fan Token
TRA
$ 0.213303
+0.42%
0.00%
-0.33%
$ 1.81M
$ 51.84K
27
Argentine Football
Argentine Football
ARG
$ 0.0871
+0.27%
-0.48%
+27.21%
$ 1.62M
$ 1.09M
28
OneFootball Credits
OneFootball Credits
OFC
$ 0.008881
-0.09%
+0.98%
+3.55%
$ 1.44M
$ 8.73M
29
Karate Combat
Karate Combat
KARATE
$ 1.967E-5
0.00%
-4.03%
+8.14%
$ 1.31M
--
30
BlockchainSpace
BlockchainSpace
GUILD
$ 0.00277365
-0.50%
-0.00%
-2.41%
$ 1.26M
$ 2.36
31
Napoli Fan Token
Napoli Fan Token
NAP
$ 0.2121
+0.14%
+0.05%
+2.26%
$ 1.23M
$ 257.73K
32
PortugalNationalTeam
PortugalNationalTeam
POR
$ 0.0826
+1.03%
-1.05%
+8.16%
$ 1.07M
$ 685.08K
33
Spain
Spain
SPAIN
$ 0.140019
0.00%
-0.03%
-0.02%
$ 926.43K
$ 97.60K
34
Italian National Football Team Fan Token
Italian National Football Team Fan Token
ITA
$ 0.064834
0.00%
-0.00%
+6.03%
$ 859.01K
$ 40.26K
35
Tottenham Hotspur FC Fan Token
Tottenham Hotspur FC Fan Token
SPURS
$ 0.058671
0.00%
-0.01%
+2.56%
$ 787.54K
$ 31.83K
36
SL Benfica Fan Token
SL Benfica Fan Token
BENFICA
$ 0.092918
+0.01%
-0.00%
+1.65%
$ 762.65K
$ 49.21K
37
KCAL
KCAL
KCAL
$ 0.01344575
0.00%
--
-2.11%
$ 672.29K
$ 12.91
38
Aston Villa Fan Token
Aston Villa Fan Token
AVL
$ 0.067971
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.40%
$ 534.29K
$ 57.15K
39
Belgium Fan Token
Belgium Fan Token
BELG
$ 0.105133
0.00%
-0.01%
-1.73%
$ 528.80K
$ 58.49K
40
Sevilla Fan Token
Sevilla Fan Token
SEVILLA
$ 0.054874
0.00%
-0.02%
+5.18%
$ 426.26K
$ 516.96K
41
Everton FC Fan Token
Everton FC Fan Token
EFC
$ 0.05406
+0.22%
-2.19%
+2.16%
$ 419.12K
$ 977.75K
42
AS Monaco
AS Monaco
ASM
$ 0.06368
+0.22%
-1.30%
+3.97%
$ 409.80K
$ 909.97K
43
Scotland Fan Token
Scotland Fan Token
SFA
$ 0.145437
+0.02%
-0.01%
-5.13%
$ 394.98K
$ 90.34K
44
Samsunspor Fan Token
Samsunspor Fan Token
SAM
$ 0.15009
0.00%
-0.00%
+2.02%
$ 391.56K
$ 17.98K
45
Flamengo Fan Token
Flamengo Fan Token
MENGO
$ 0.02089
-0.48%
+1.31%
+19.00%
$ 375.95K
$ 2.68M
46
Valencia CF Fan Token
Valencia CF Fan Token
VCF
$ 0.054272
0.00%
-0.00%
+4.86%
$ 372.47K
$ 10.21K
47
South Africa Fan Token
South Africa Fan Token
SAFA
$ 0.092849
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.57%
$ 362.42K
$ 90.97K
48
TeamPL Token
TeamPL Token
TMPL
$ 0.00239787
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 334.92K
$ 1.48
49
Sauber FT
Sauber FT
SAUBER
$ 0.1131
+0.27%
-17.47%
+4.42%
$ 324.43K
$ 474.97K
50
Blockasset
Blockasset
BLOCK
$ 0.00101911
+0.27%
-0.02%
-15.19%
$ 317.72K
$ 2.84K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Sports tokens and why are they popular?
Sports tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 84 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $420.92M.
What is the best-performing Sports token right now?
Among Sports tokens tracked on MEXC, FIGHT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.91% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Sports tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 84 Sports tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Sports tokens include CHZ, FLOW, FB. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Sports category?
The combined market capitalization of all Sports tokens is approximately $420.92M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Sports sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.