Roblox xStock Price Today

The live Roblox xStock (RBLXX) price today is $ 38.48, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current RBLXX to USD conversion rate is $ 38.48 per RBLXX.

Roblox xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 130,087, with a circulating supply of 3.38K RBLXX. During the last 24 hours, RBLXX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 57.05, while the all-time low was $ 35.71.

In short-term performance, RBLXX moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 29.39.

Roblox xStock (RBLXX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 130.09K$ 130.09K $ 130.09K Volume (24H) $ 29.39$ 29.39 $ 29.39 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 51.45M$ 51.45M $ 51.45M Circulation Supply 3.38K 3.38K 3.38K Total Supply 1,390,034.751762697 1,390,034.751762697 1,390,034.751762697

The current Market Cap of Roblox xStock is $ 130.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 29.39. The circulating supply of RBLXX is 3.38K, with a total supply of 1390034.751762697. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.45M.