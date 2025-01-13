Riser Price (RIS)
The live price of Riser (RIS) today is 0.081162 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. RIS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Riser Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 24.88K USD
- Riser price change within the day is +1.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Riser to USD was $ +0.00102215.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Riser to USD was $ +0.0018908798.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Riser to USD was $ +0.0226139245.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Riser to USD was $ -0.00659674733366477.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00102215
|+1.28%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0018908798
|+2.33%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0226139245
|+27.86%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00659674733366477
|-7.51%
Discover the latest price analysis of Riser: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.41%
+1.28%
-0.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A virtual world connecting the crypto economy to business, shopping, sports, gaming and entertainment. Riser ($RIS) is the lifeblood of Metarise, forming the currency for all in-experience purchases from our upcoming marketplace, to event tickets of all occasions happening inside Metarise city. Use cases Acting as the official currency of Metarise city, $RIS has multiple use cases within the Metarise ecosystem. $RIS will be utilized for the following purposes: - Purchase of Metarise city land plots - Rental of Metarise city land plots - Usage inside Metarise space - Purchase of in-world items inside the Metarise marketplace - Purchase of tickets for in-world exhibitions, concerts and other events happening in Metarise city The currency for an all encompassing marketplace for: - Purchasing/selling goods/items - Purchasing/selling services - Fundraising - Charitable activities
