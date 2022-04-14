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Top Liquid Restaking Tokens Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Liquid Restaking Tokens sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,676.2
0.00%
-2.52%
+9.74%
$ 4.37B
$ 0.03
2
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,646.29
+0.24%
-0.02%
+9.31%
$ 1.10B
$ 284.10K
3
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 79,138
+0.03%
-0.02%
+13.92%
$ 811.34M
$ 1.01M
4
Renzo Restaked ETH
Renzo Restaked ETH
EZETH
$ 2,663.25
+0.27%
-0.02%
+9.24%
$ 110.87M
$ 649.91K
5
Renzo Restaked LST
Renzo Restaked LST
PZETH
$ 2,751.42
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 69.21M
$ 304.75
6
Bedrock BTC
Bedrock BTC
BRBTC
$ 62,482
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 50.03M
$ 127.66
7
Mantle Restaked ETH
Mantle Restaked ETH
CMETH
$ 2,693.02
-0.06%
-0.01%
+9.25%
$ 41.53M
$ 4.49K
8
Restaked Swell ETH
Restaked Swell ETH
RSWETH
$ 2,633.38
+0.21%
-0.02%
+9.05%
$ 30.11M
$ 6.67K
9
Kyros Restaked SOL
Kyros Restaked SOL
KYSOL
$ 126.08
+0.03%
-0.03%
+15.14%
$ 10.53M
$ 1.68K
10
ynETH MAX
ynETH MAX
YNETHX
$ 2,568.7
0.00%
--
+29.45%
$ 9.81M
$ 13.61
11
Solayer Staked SOL
Solayer Staked SOL
SSOL
$ 113.33
+0.09%
-0.04%
+15.03%
$ 8.75M
$ 4.96K
12
Renzo Restaked SOL
Renzo Restaked SOL
EZSOL
$ 126.48
+0.17%
-0.04%
+15.31%
$ 3.30M
$ 446.44
13
YieldNest Restaked ETH
YieldNest Restaked ETH
YNETH
$ 2,583.2
0.00%
--
+29.67%
$ 438.62K
$ 38.81
14
Restaked sAVAX
Restaked sAVAX
RSAVAX
$ 9.42
+0.32%
-0.04%
+13.49%
$ 363.26K
$ 2.78

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Liquid Restaking Tokens tokens and why are they popular?
Liquid Restaking Tokens tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 14 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $6.61B.
What is the best-performing Liquid Restaking Tokens token right now?
Among Liquid Restaking Tokens tokens tracked on MEXC, PZETH has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Liquid Restaking Tokens tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 14 Liquid Restaking Tokens tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Liquid Restaking Tokens tokens include WEETH, RSETH, LBTC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Liquid Restaking Tokens category?
The combined market capitalization of all Liquid Restaking Tokens tokens is approximately $6.61B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Liquid Restaking Tokens sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.