Resister (RSTR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.01010502 $ 0.01010502 $ 0.01010502 24H Low $ 0.0116303 $ 0.0116303 $ 0.0116303 24H High 24H Low $ 0.01010502$ 0.01010502 $ 0.01010502 24H High $ 0.0116303$ 0.0116303 $ 0.0116303 All Time High $ 0.01580666$ 0.01580666 $ 0.01580666 Lowest Price $ 0.00904015$ 0.00904015 $ 0.00904015 Price Change (1H) -0.65% Price Change (1D) -2.11% Price Change (7D) +2.92% Price Change (7D) +2.92%

Resister (RSTR) real-time price is $0.01085925. Over the past 24 hours, RSTR traded between a low of $ 0.01010502 and a high of $ 0.0116303, showing active market volatility. RSTR's all-time high price is $ 0.01580666, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00904015.

In terms of short-term performance, RSTR has changed by -0.65% over the past hour, -2.11% over 24 hours, and +2.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Resister (RSTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.36M$ 1.36M $ 1.36M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.86M$ 10.86M $ 10.86M Circulation Supply 125.50M 125.50M 125.50M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Resister is $ 1.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RSTR is 125.50M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.86M.