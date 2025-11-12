Resister (RSTR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Resister (RSTR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Resister (RSTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 1.22M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 125.50M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.69M
All-Time High: $ 0.01580666
All-Time Low: $ 0.00800079
Current Price: $ 0.00969003

Resister (RSTR) Information

It Remains is a decentralized media franchise encompassing books, TV series, feature films, games, augmented reality experiences, and digital collectibles (registered IP in UK, Europe, and USA). The Resister Token (RSTR) unlocks products, AR content, and novel experiences, while also giving governance power. Tokens strengthen creatures, and selling weakens them, creating a play-to-create, play-to-govern, and play-to-grow economy.

Official Website: https://itremains.io/
Whitepaper: https://itremains.io/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/RESISTER-WHITEPAPER.pdf

Resister (RSTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Resister (RSTR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RSTR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RSTR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RSTR's tokenomics, explore RSTR token's live price!

