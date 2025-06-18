What is Record Nexus (RECORD)

RECORD Nexus is a modular blockchain ecosystem that redefines how intellectual property (IP) — starting with music — is transformed into powerful financial products. By building a decentralized infrastructure, RECORD Nexus makes IP assets liquid, programmable, and globally accessible. It creates a transparent, scalable marketplace where royalties and IP-derived income can be efficiently traded, financed, and distributed. Focused on solving historical challenges like illiquidity, opacity, and exclusivity, RECORD Nexus empowers creators, investors, and rights holders alike, opening the door to a truly borderless, democratized IP economy. As it evolves, the platform is designed to expand beyond music into other creative and industrial sectors, reshaping how the world values and interacts with IP.

Record Nexus (RECORD) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Record Nexus (RECORD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Record Nexus (RECORD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RECORD token's extensive tokenomics now!