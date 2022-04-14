Record Nexus (RECORD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Record Nexus (RECORD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Record Nexus (RECORD) Information RECORD Nexus is a modular blockchain ecosystem that redefines how intellectual property (IP) — starting with music — is transformed into powerful financial products. By building a decentralized infrastructure, RECORD Nexus makes IP assets liquid, programmable, and globally accessible. It creates a transparent, scalable marketplace where royalties and IP-derived income can be efficiently traded, financed, and distributed. Focused on solving historical challenges like illiquidity, opacity, and exclusivity, RECORD Nexus empowers creators, investors, and rights holders alike, opening the door to a truly borderless, democratized IP economy. As it evolves, the platform is designed to expand beyond music into other creative and industrial sectors, reshaping how the world values and interacts with IP. Official Website: https://record.nexus/ Whitepaper: https://docs.musicprotocol.io/ Buy RECORD Now!

Record Nexus (RECORD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Record Nexus (RECORD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 979.95K $ 979.95K $ 979.95K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 471.51M $ 471.51M $ 471.51M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.08M $ 2.08M $ 2.08M All-Time High: $ 0.03335107 $ 0.03335107 $ 0.03335107 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00207833 $ 0.00207833 $ 0.00207833 Learn more about Record Nexus (RECORD) price

Record Nexus (RECORD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Record Nexus (RECORD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RECORD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RECORD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RECORD's tokenomics, explore RECORD token's live price!

