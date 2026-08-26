Rage Protocol Price Today

The live Rage Protocol (RAGE) price today is $ 6.07, with a 0.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAGE to USD conversion rate is $ 6.07 per RAGE.

Rage Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 439,219, with a circulating supply of 72.30K RAGE. During the last 24 hours, RAGE traded between $ 5.94 (low) and $ 6.14 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.65, while the all-time low was $ 5.0.

In short-term performance, RAGE moved +0.01% in the last hour and +14.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.41K.

Rage Protocol (RAGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 439.22K$ 439.22K $ 439.22K Volume (24H) $ 2.41K$ 2.41K $ 2.41K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 439.22K$ 439.22K $ 439.22K Circulation Supply 72.30K 72.30K 72.30K Total Supply 72,304.32742232156 72,304.32742232156 72,304.32742232156

The current Market Cap of Rage Protocol is $ 439.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.41K. The circulating supply of RAGE is 72.30K, with a total supply of 72304.32742232156. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 439.22K.