Precious Metals USD Price Today

The live Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) price today is $ 0.558597, with a 11.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current PMUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.558597 per PMUSD.

Precious Metals USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 52,510,038, with a circulating supply of 94.00M PMUSD. During the last 24 hours, PMUSD traded between $ 0.506352 (low) and $ 0.562062 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.08, while the all-time low was $ 0.113327.

In short-term performance, PMUSD moved -0.26% in the last hour and -8.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 29.67K.

Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 52.51M$ 52.51M $ 52.51M Volume (24H) $ 29.67K$ 29.67K $ 29.67K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 52.51M$ 52.51M $ 52.51M Circulation Supply 94.00M 94.00M 94.00M Total Supply 94,001,203.62222221 94,001,203.62222221 94,001,203.62222221

The current Market Cap of Precious Metals USD is $ 52.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 29.67K. The circulating supply of PMUSD is 94.00M, with a total supply of 94001203.62222221. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.51M.