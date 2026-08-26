Port3 Network Price Today

The live Port3 Network (PORT3) price today is $ 0, with a 3.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current PORT3 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PORT3.

Port3 Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 182,703, with a circulating supply of 274.48M PORT3. During the last 24 hours, PORT3 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.326537, while the all-time low was $ 0.0.

In short-term performance, PORT3 moved +0.02% in the last hour and +3.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.10K.

Port3 Network (PORT3) Market Information

Market Cap $ 182.70K$ 182.70K $ 182.70K Volume (24H) $ 3.10K$ 3.10K $ 3.10K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 665.62K$ 665.62K $ 665.62K Circulation Supply 274.48M 274.48M 274.48M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Port3 Network is $ 182.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.10K. The circulating supply of PORT3 is 274.48M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 665.62K.