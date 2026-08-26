pMINT Price Today

The live pMINT (PMINT) price today is $ 0.063073, with a 28.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current PMINT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.063073 per PMINT.

pMINT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,273,703, with a circulating supply of 20.21M PMINT. During the last 24 hours, PMINT traded between $ 0.061149 (low) and $ 0.081076 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.121499, while the all-time low was $ 0.02371302.

In short-term performance, PMINT moved +0.67% in the last hour and +33.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.17K.

pMINT (PMINT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.27M$ 1.27M $ 1.27M Volume (24H) $ 11.17K$ 11.17K $ 11.17K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.28M$ 1.28M $ 1.28M Circulation Supply 20.21M 20.21M 20.21M Total Supply 20,277,662.481176548 20,277,662.481176548 20,277,662.481176548

The current Market Cap of pMINT is $ 1.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.17K. The circulating supply of PMINT is 20.21M, with a total supply of 20277662.481176548. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.28M.