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The live pMINT price today is 0.063073 USD.PMINT market cap is 1,273,703 USD. Track real-time PMINT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live pMINT price today is 0.063073 USD.PMINT market cap is 1,273,703 USD. Track real-time PMINT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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pMINT Price (PMINT)

Unlisted

1 PMINT to USD Live Price:

$0.062949
$0.062949$0.062949
-6.61%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
pMINT (PMINT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:01:34 (UTC+8)

pMINT Price Today

The live pMINT (PMINT) price today is $ 0.063073, with a 28.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current PMINT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.063073 per PMINT.

pMINT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,273,703, with a circulating supply of 20.21M PMINT. During the last 24 hours, PMINT traded between $ 0.061149 (low) and $ 0.081076 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.121499, while the all-time low was $ 0.02371302.

In short-term performance, PMINT moved +0.67% in the last hour and +33.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.17K.

pMINT (PMINT) Market Information

$ 1.27M
$ 1.27M$ 1.27M

$ 11.17K
$ 11.17K$ 11.17K

$ 1.28M
$ 1.28M$ 1.28M

20.21M
20.21M 20.21M

20,277,662.481176548
20,277,662.481176548 20,277,662.481176548

The current Market Cap of pMINT is $ 1.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.17K. The circulating supply of PMINT is 20.21M, with a total supply of 20277662.481176548. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.28M.

pMINT Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.061149
$ 0.061149$ 0.061149
24H Low
$ 0.081076
$ 0.081076$ 0.081076
24H High

$ 0.061149
$ 0.061149$ 0.061149

$ 0.081076
$ 0.081076$ 0.081076

$ 0.121499
$ 0.121499$ 0.121499

$ 0.02371302
$ 0.02371302$ 0.02371302

+0.67%

-28.22%

+33.94%

+33.94%

Price Prediction for pMINT

pMINT (PMINT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PMINT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
pMINT (PMINT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of pMINT could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price pMINT will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PMINT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking pMINT Price Prediction.

What is pMINT (PMINT)

pMINT is a decentralized finance protocol on PulseChain with a fixed maximum supply of 21,000,000 tokens and a 5% burn applied to every sell. New pMINT enters circulation through mining, where participants commit pDAI on a Bitcoin style halving schedule and most of the committed amount is returned, while each successive cycle produces less pMINT than the last. Holding pMINT pays pDAI dividends that are sourced from mining fees rather than from inflation, and locked positions continue to earn. The protocol also includes three vault types issued as soulbound NFTs, a native exchange for pMINT and pDAI, and a secondary NFT market where matured vault positions can be traded. All protocol contracts are renounced, with no admin keys and a supply that cannot be changed.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

pMINT (PMINT) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

About pMINT

What is the current price of pMINT?

pMINT is trading at $0.063073, experiencing a price movement of -28.22% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of pMINT is $0.121499, while the ATL is $0.02371302. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of PMINT today?

The market capitalization sits at $1273703, placing the asset at rank #2651 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is pMINT's market participation?

The asset has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with PMINT.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 20206061.443406258 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does pMINT fall under?

pMINT is part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),PulseChain Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact PMINT's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables PMINT to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About pMINT

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:01:34 (UTC+8)

pMINT (PMINT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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