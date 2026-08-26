PLUS Price Today

The live PLUS (PLUS) price today is $ 6.16, with a 3.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLUS to USD conversion rate is $ 6.16 per PLUS.

PLUS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 123,117, with a circulating supply of 20.00K PLUS. During the last 24 hours, PLUS traded between $ 6.16 (low) and $ 6.36 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.87, while the all-time low was $ 0.221767.

In short-term performance, PLUS moved -0.00% in the last hour and -5.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 554.01.

PLUS (PLUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 123.12K$ 123.12K $ 123.12K Volume (24H) $ 554.01$ 554.01 $ 554.01 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.16M$ 6.16M $ 6.16M Circulation Supply 20.00K 20.00K 20.00K Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PLUS is $ 123.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 554.01. The circulating supply of PLUS is 20.00K, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.16M.