PlayTrenches Price Today

The live PlayTrenches (TRENCH) price today is $ 0, with a 0.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRENCH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TRENCH.

PlayTrenches currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 168,951, with a circulating supply of 992.44M TRENCH. During the last 24 hours, TRENCH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TRENCH moved +0.58% in the last hour and +183.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.66K.

PlayTrenches (TRENCH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 168.95K$ 168.95K $ 168.95K Volume (24H) $ 15.66K$ 15.66K $ 15.66K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 168.95K$ 168.95K $ 168.95K Circulation Supply 992.44M 992.44M 992.44M Total Supply 992,439,875.512668 992,439,875.512668 992,439,875.512668

The current Market Cap of PlayTrenches is $ 168.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.66K. The circulating supply of TRENCH is 992.44M, with a total supply of 992439875.512668. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 168.95K.