Plastic Price Today

The live Plastic ($PLASTIC) price today is $ 0, with a 16.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current $PLASTIC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $PLASTIC.

Plastic currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 33,323, with a circulating supply of 985.39M $PLASTIC. During the last 24 hours, $PLASTIC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00110625, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $PLASTIC moved -0.76% in the last hour and -87.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Plastic ($PLASTIC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 33.32K$ 33.32K $ 33.32K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 33.32K$ 33.32K $ 33.32K Circulation Supply 985.39M 985.39M 985.39M Total Supply 985,393,965.897717 985,393,965.897717 985,393,965.897717

The current Market Cap of Plastic is $ 33.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $PLASTIC is 985.39M, with a total supply of 985393965.897717. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.32K.