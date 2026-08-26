Paradex Price Today

The live Paradex (DIME) price today is $ 0.01470223, with a 1.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current DIME to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01470223 per DIME.

Paradex currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 9,822,330, with a circulating supply of 668.08M DIME. During the last 24 hours, DIME traded between $ 0.01332084 (low) and $ 0.01496444 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.07219, while the all-time low was $ 0.00759918.

In short-term performance, DIME moved +9.93% in the last hour and +34.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.26K.

Paradex (DIME) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.82M$ 9.82M $ 9.82M Volume (24H) $ 2.26K$ 2.26K $ 2.26K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.70M$ 14.70M $ 14.70M Circulation Supply 668.08M 668.08M 668.08M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Paradex is $ 9.82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.26K. The circulating supply of DIME is 668.08M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.70M.