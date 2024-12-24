OSMI Price (OSMI)
The live price of OSMI (OSMI) today is 0.26958 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 17.10M USD. OSMI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OSMI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 47.58K USD
- OSMI price change within the day is +4.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 63.55M USD
During today, the price change of OSMI to USD was $ +0.01061835.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OSMI to USD was $ -0.0578169573.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OSMI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OSMI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01061835
|+4.10%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0578169573
|-21.44%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OSMI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.29%
+4.10%
-10.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OSMI is a bias-free, censorship resistant AI assistant, powered by a decentralized AI engine - a network of globally distributed GPU and memory nodes, known as OSMI Nodes. OSMI’s distributed computing network (DePIN) enables scalable training, decentralized Inference, and low latency responses, all while optimizing usage, contributing to environment sustainability. At OSMI, we believe the future of AI is far too important to be solely in the hands of few powerful, disingenuous corporations. OSMI was built to provide a decentralized alternative to problematic mainstream AI assistants.
