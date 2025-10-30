Omnipair (OMFG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.556595 $ 0.556595 $ 0.556595 24H Low $ 0.773304 $ 0.773304 $ 0.773304 24H High 24H Low $ 0.556595$ 0.556595 $ 0.556595 24H High $ 0.773304$ 0.773304 $ 0.773304 All Time High $ 1.86$ 1.86 $ 1.86 Lowest Price $ 0.335642$ 0.335642 $ 0.335642 Price Change (1H) +9.44% Price Change (1D) -13.81% Price Change (7D) +11.20% Price Change (7D) +11.20%

Omnipair (OMFG) real-time price is $0.66645. Over the past 24 hours, OMFG traded between a low of $ 0.556595 and a high of $ 0.773304, showing active market volatility. OMFG's all-time high price is $ 1.86, while its all-time low price is $ 0.335642.

In terms of short-term performance, OMFG has changed by +9.44% over the past hour, -13.81% over 24 hours, and +11.20% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Omnipair (OMFG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.00M$ 8.00M $ 8.00M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.00M$ 8.00M $ 8.00M Circulation Supply 12.00M 12.00M 12.00M Total Supply 11,999,979.300139 11,999,979.300139 11,999,979.300139

The current Market Cap of Omnipair is $ 8.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OMFG is 12.00M, with a total supply of 11999979.300139. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.00M.