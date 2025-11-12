Omnipair is an immutable decentralized protocol that enables permissionless lending and margin trading on Solana without relying on external price oracles, governance votes, or asset whitelists. It introduces a Generalized Automated Market Maker (GAMM) model that unifies liquidity for both token swaps and lending within a single pool. This unified design maximizes capital efficiency and is purpose-built to support underserved long-tail assets that traditional platforms might overlook. In essence, Omnipair allows anyone to create a market for any SPL token pair, fulfilling the project’s vision that every asset can find a market.