Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0.00109254 $ 0.00109254 $ 0.00109254 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0.00109254$ 0.00109254 $ 0.00109254 All Time High $ 0.00128685$ 0.00128685 $ 0.00128685 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.69% Price Change (1D) -8.34% Price Change (7D) +50.92% Price Change (7D) +50.92%

Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, NUWA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0.00109254, showing active market volatility. NUWA's all-time high price is $ 0.00128685, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, NUWA has changed by -0.69% over the past hour, -8.34% over 24 hours, and +50.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 234.63K$ 234.63K $ 234.63K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 921.62K$ 921.62K $ 921.62K Circulation Supply 254.59M 254.59M 254.59M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nuwa World by Virtuals is $ 234.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NUWA is 254.59M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 921.62K.