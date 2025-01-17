nomAI Price (NOMAI)
The live price of nomAI (NOMAI) today is 0.02453619 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 24.53M USD. NOMAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key nomAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 460.29K USD
- nomAI price change within the day is +6.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.86M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NOMAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of nomAI to USD was $ +0.0014618.
In the past 30 days, the price change of nomAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of nomAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of nomAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0014618
|+6.34%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of nomAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+4.51%
+6.34%
+22.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NOMAI's goal is to be the 'nexus' for on-chain intelligence in the emerging agentic space. By building around its existing custom data architecture stack; processing real-time and historical on-chain data into contextual high action insights, nomAI powers autonomous trading agents to outperform. nomAI seeks to define the next era of agent-driven decision-making—delivering analytical depth, strategic foresight, and competitive advantage in decentralized markets using on-chain data.
