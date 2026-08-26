Nodepay Price Today

The live Nodepay (NC) price today is $ 0, with a 3.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current NC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NC.

Nodepay currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 340,852, with a circulating supply of 637.48M NC. During the last 24 hours, NC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.329888, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NC moved +0.79% in the last hour and +5.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.27K.

Nodepay (NC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 340.85K$ 340.85K $ 340.85K Volume (24H) $ 52.27K$ 52.27K $ 52.27K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 534.65K$ 534.65K $ 534.65K Circulation Supply 637.48M 637.48M 637.48M Total Supply 999,933,122.7474725 999,933,122.7474725 999,933,122.7474725

The current Market Cap of Nodepay is $ 340.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.27K. The circulating supply of NC is 637.48M, with a total supply of 999933122.7474725. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 534.65K.