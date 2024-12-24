Ninja Protocol Price (NINJA)
The live price of Ninja Protocol (NINJA) today is 0.00584357 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 117.00K USD. NINJA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ninja Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.41K USD
- Ninja Protocol price change within the day is -1.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 20.00M USD
During today, the price change of Ninja Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ninja Protocol to USD was $ -0.0029572507.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ninja Protocol to USD was $ +0.0005630788.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ninja Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.27%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0029572507
|-50.60%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0005630788
|+9.64%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ninja Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.05%
-1.27%
-19.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ninja Protocol is an ecosystem of products being developed on the Solana blockchain with a focus on gaming and NFTs. Current products in the works are Ninja-Web, an all-encompassing Solana Profile Page, Ninja-Vision - A State of the Art Solana Blockchain Explorer giving users much-improved functionality and capability, and most importantly, a Ninja ARPG game built on Unity that utilizes cryptocurrency and NFT technology.
