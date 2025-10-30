Nia (NIA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.265464 24H High $ 0.277379 All Time High $ 0.9085 Lowest Price $ 0.265464 Price Change (1H) -0.66% Price Change (1D) -1.52% Price Change (7D) -13.59%

Nia (NIA) real-time price is $0.270043. Over the past 24 hours, NIA traded between a low of $ 0.265464 and a high of $ 0.277379, showing active market volatility. NIA's all-time high price is $ 0.9085, while its all-time low price is $ 0.265464.

In terms of short-term performance, NIA has changed by -0.66% over the past hour, -1.52% over 24 hours, and -13.59% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nia (NIA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 80.75K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 269.16K Circulation Supply 300.00K Total Supply 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nia is $ 80.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NIA is 300.00K, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 269.16K.