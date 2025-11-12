SomniaExchange is a gamified decentralized exchange (DEX) developed by GingerLabs, operating on the Somnia network. Built independently without VC funding or paid influencers, the platform enables efficient token swaps and liquidity aggregation.

Users can swap tokens, provide liquidity, earn NFTs, and engage with gamified mechanics to collect rewards. Every first time swapper receives FEED token, which they can use to feed their chickens and collect new eggs.