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The live Nave Shares price today is 0.066541 USD.NAVE market cap is 33,250 USD. Track real-time NAVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Nave Shares price today is 0.066541 USD.NAVE market cap is 33,250 USD. Track real-time NAVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Nave Shares Price (NAVE)

Unlisted

1 NAVE to USD Live Price:

$0.066538
$0.066538$0.066538
+0.11%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Nave Shares (NAVE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:23:25 (UTC+8)

Nave Shares Price Today

The live Nave Shares (NAVE) price today is $ 0.066541, with a 11.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current NAVE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.066541 per NAVE.

Nave Shares currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 33,250, with a circulating supply of 499.70K NAVE. During the last 24 hours, NAVE traded between $ 0.059642 (low) and $ 0.066998 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.232044, while the all-time low was $ 0.02361133.

In short-term performance, NAVE moved -- in the last hour and +8.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 691.11.

Nave Shares (NAVE) Market Information

$ 33.25K
$ 33.25K$ 33.25K

$ 691.11
$ 691.11$ 691.11

$ 33.25K
$ 33.25K$ 33.25K

499.70K
499.70K 499.70K

499,698.216756
499,698.216756 499,698.216756

The current Market Cap of Nave Shares is $ 33.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 691.11. The circulating supply of NAVE is 499.70K, with a total supply of 499698.216756. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.25K.

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.059642
$ 0.059642$ 0.059642
24H Low
$ 0.066998
$ 0.066998$ 0.066998
24H High

$ 0.059642
$ 0.059642$ 0.059642

$ 0.066998
$ 0.066998$ 0.066998

$ 0.232044
$ 0.232044$ 0.232044

$ 0.02361133
$ 0.02361133$ 0.02361133

--

+11.56%

+8.44%

+8.44%

Price Prediction for Nave Shares

Nave Shares (NAVE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NAVE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Nave Shares (NAVE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Nave Shares could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Nave Shares will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NAVE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Nave Shares Price Prediction.

What is Nave Shares (NAVE)

Nave is an autonomous treasury operating system for on-chain organizations. It is built on the idea of a tripartite system where a treasury ratifies a constitution on-chain, an AI agent layer proposes and reviews actions, and deterministic on-chain programs enforce the rules. This allows a DAO or fund to run an actively managed treasury without surrendering control to an AI model or operator, creating a trust layer for the agentic economy

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Nave Shares

What is the real-time price of Nave Shares today?

The live price of Nave Shares stands at $0.066541, moving 11.55% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for NAVE?

NAVE has traded between $0.059642 and $0.066998, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Nave Shares showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is NAVE currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests NAVE is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Nave Shares?

With a market cap of $33250, Nave Shares is ranked #6729, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has NAVE seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Nave Shares compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $0.232044, while the ATL is $0.02361133, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence NAVE's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (499698.216756 tokens), category performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,AI Framework, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nave Shares

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:23:25 (UTC+8)

Nave Shares (NAVE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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