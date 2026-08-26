What is the real-time price of Nave Shares today?

The live price of Nave Shares stands at $0.066541, moving 11.55% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for NAVE?

NAVE has traded between $0.059642 and $0.066998, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Nave Shares showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is NAVE currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests NAVE is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Nave Shares?

With a market cap of $33250, Nave Shares is ranked #6729, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has NAVE seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Nave Shares compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $0.232044, while the ATL is $0.02361133, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence NAVE's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (499698.216756 tokens), category performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,AI Framework, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.