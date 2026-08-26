NASDANQ Price Today

The live NASDANQ (NASDANQ) price today is $ 0.00171752, with a 337.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current NASDANQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00171752 per NASDANQ.

NASDANQ currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,717,529, with a circulating supply of 1.00B NASDANQ. During the last 24 hours, NASDANQ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00195945 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00239969, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NASDANQ moved +6.46% in the last hour and +554.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.46M.

NASDANQ (NASDANQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.72M$ 1.72M $ 1.72M Volume (24H) $ 1.46M$ 1.46M $ 1.46M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.72M$ 1.72M $ 1.72M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NASDANQ is $ 1.72M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.46M. The circulating supply of NASDANQ is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.72M.