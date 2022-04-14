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Top Pons Launchpad Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Pons Launchpad sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
YOLO
YOLO
YOLO
$ 0.00871696
+1.30%
+0.19%
+143.51%
$ 8.72M
$ 1.36M
2
NASDANQ
NASDANQ
NASDANQ
$ 0.00156676
-2.73%
+3.02%
+312.78%
$ 1.57M
$ 1.34M
3
wire bot
wire bot
WIRE
$ 0.00094021
-2.19%
-0.15%
+28.06%
$ 940.09K
$ 383.57K
4
HoodLock
HoodLock
LOCK
$ 0.00035726
+1.38%
-0.25%
-27.71%
$ 357.26K
$ 278.11K
5
Dice Protocol
Dice Protocol
DICE
$ 0.00020556
+19.43%
+0.72%
+156.89%
$ 200.21K
$ 113.42K
6
Bull
Bull
BULL
$ 0.0001431
-0.63%
-10.46%
-6.05%
$ 141.29K
$ 331.02M
7
NEUTON
NEUTON
NEUT
$ 0.00023004
-0.03%
-0.32%
-51.33%
$ 121.52K
$ 8.61K
8
Imagine
Imagine
IMAGINE
$ 6.094E-5
-1.66%
-18.27%
-50.20%
$ 60.98K
--
9
Market Cat
Market Cat
MARKETCAT
$ 2.497E-5
0.00%
-33.02%
+7.40%
$ 24.98K
--
10
daHood
daHood
DAHOOD
$ 2.818E-5
+15.92%
-13.04%
-39.80%
$ 22.73K
--
11
Hooja
Hooja
HOOJA
$ 2.868E-5
+0.31%
-11.03%
-2.42%
$ 13.06K
--
12
Pons
Pons
PONS
$ 0.109054
+6.09%
+33.85%
+210.46%
--
$ 9.91M
13
Thinking Cat
Thinking Cat
HMM
$ 0.020524
+2.18%
-0.89%
+46.00%
--
$ 5.70M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Pons Launchpad tokens and why are they popular?
Pons Launchpad tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 13 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $12.17M.
What is the best-performing Pons Launchpad token right now?
Among Pons Launchpad tokens tracked on MEXC, PONS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 33.85% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Pons Launchpad tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 13 Pons Launchpad tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Pons Launchpad tokens include YOLO, NASDANQ, WIRE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Pons Launchpad category?
The combined market capitalization of all Pons Launchpad tokens is approximately $12.17M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Pons Launchpad sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.