Nabox Price Today

The live Nabox (NABOX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current NABOX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NABOX.

Nabox currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 121,828, with a circulating supply of 208.95B NABOX. During the last 24 hours, NABOX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NABOX moved +0.35% in the last hour and +1.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Nabox (NABOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 121.83K$ 121.83K $ 121.83K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 583.04K$ 583.04K $ 583.04K Circulation Supply 208.95B 208.95B 208.95B Total Supply 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nabox is $ 121.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NABOX is 208.95B, with a total supply of 1000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 583.04K.