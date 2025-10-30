MOVA (MOVA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.0002423$ 0.0002423 $ 0.0002423 Lowest Price $ 0.00000475$ 0.00000475 $ 0.00000475 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +12.07% Price Change (7D) +12.07%

MOVA (MOVA) real-time price is $0.00000631. Over the past 24 hours, MOVA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MOVA's all-time high price is $ 0.0002423, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000475.

In terms of short-term performance, MOVA has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +12.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MOVA (MOVA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.31K$ 6.31K $ 6.31K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.31K$ 6.31K $ 6.31K Circulation Supply 999.09M 999.09M 999.09M Total Supply 999,091,416.277483 999,091,416.277483 999,091,416.277483

The current Market Cap of MOVA is $ 6.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MOVA is 999.09M, with a total supply of 999091416.277483. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.31K.