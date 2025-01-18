What is Monkeys (MONKEYS)

We begin with Meme and Community project What makes your project unique? 1/ We are 14 days alive trading on Dextool 2/ We are fully community driven and Decentrallized - No dev wallets - No marketing wallets - No initial wallets - Liquidity is locked for 100 YEARS - Admins and Community work as volunteers (Like me) - Legend story that we initially are #MONKEYS and then A gourp of admin (NOT all admin) want to relaunch with a contract that with 6% tax for trading We admins completely not agree with these TAX FARMING, our core is that We are community so we will build from community Then They just draw some members on us then gather in 1 wallet and dump 34 ETH out of chart so We litterraly go to ZERO However, The legend is being made, we still building from ashes, that you can see we are at 1.5 Million marketcap now and just brokle the 3 millnion marketcap yesterday History of your project.: We are the first one that took #Monkeys list from Elon musk to making project So The first developer created contracted and add liquidity himself then locked 100 years, we drive that into 5 million marketcap then that the story happen we back to zero Dev sold his tokens, so we now fully decentrallized Unlike old meme trend like #Doges we are #monkeys, We have a truly legend story that being told What’s next for your project? 1/ Building more uinity for #monkeys holders (far future) 2/ The biggest meme community for now! What can your token be used for? We will find the way to do that

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Monkeys (MONKEYS) Resource Official Website