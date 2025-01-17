monkey sol inu Price (MSI)
The live price of monkey sol inu (MSI) today is 0.00438147 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.38M USD. MSI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key monkey sol inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.10K USD
- monkey sol inu price change within the day is +16.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MSI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MSI price information.
During today, the price change of monkey sol inu to USD was $ +0.0006185.
In the past 30 days, the price change of monkey sol inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of monkey sol inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of monkey sol inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0006185
|+16.44%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of monkey sol inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
+16.44%
+26.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
its about a blue monkey on solana that never quits. a memecoin with utility and services like GameFi, visa services and crypto trading. a funny meme with exciment and a doxx developer. created with the idea of conquering the Solana Network for the 2025 Bullrun. with its developer Pablo Cro and the solid community , this token can only see the moon. the dream is to make blue the new favorite color!
