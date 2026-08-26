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The live Metalos price today is 0 USD.METALOS market cap is 23,217 USD. Track real-time METALOS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Metalos price today is 0 USD.METALOS market cap is 23,217 USD. Track real-time METALOS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About METALOS

METALOS Price Info

What is METALOS

METALOS Official Website

METALOS Tokenomics

METALOS Price Forecast

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Metalos Price (METALOS)

Unlisted

1 METALOS to USD Live Price:

$0.00002322
$0.00002322$0.00002322
-1.31%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Metalos (METALOS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:05:52 (UTC+8)

Metalos Price Today

The live Metalos (METALOS) price today is $ 0, with a 1.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current METALOS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per METALOS.

Metalos currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 23,217, with a circulating supply of 1.00B METALOS. During the last 24 hours, METALOS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00565956, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, METALOS moved -- in the last hour and +29.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Metalos (METALOS) Market Information

$ 23.22K
$ 23.22K$ 23.22K

--
----

$ 23.22K
$ 23.22K$ 23.22K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Metalos is $ 23.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of METALOS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.22K.

Metalos Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00565956
$ 0.00565956$ 0.00565956

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

-1.38%

+29.06%

+29.06%

Price Prediction for Metalos

Metalos (METALOS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of METALOS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Metalos (METALOS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Metalos could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Metalos will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for METALOS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Metalos Price Prediction.

What is Metalos (METALOS)

Metalos is a futarchy governance platform that combines AI-powered DeFi research with prediction market decision-making, embodying Vitalik's vision of low-risk DeFi as sustainable infrastructure. The platform runs on Base (Ethereum Layer-2) using MetaDAO's proven futarchy smart contract architecture, enabling market-driven governance decisions through PASS/FAIL prediction markets.

Metalos represents the convergence of two breakthrough technologies: futarchy (market-based governance) and AI agent research, creating the first platform where community decisions are validated through both prediction markets and intelligent analysis.

The Metalos token is used for:

  • Participating in futarchy governance through prediction market trading
  • Pledging to support and activate community proposals
  • Accessing premium AI research features and analytics
  • Governing vault strategy additions and platform parameters

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Metalos (METALOS) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemDeFAI

About Metalos

How much is Metalos worth right now?

Metalos is currently trading at $, with a price movement of -1.38% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is METALOS going up or down today?

METALOS has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Base Ecosystem,DeFAI ecosystem.

How popular is Metalos today?

The token has recorded $-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling METALOS.

What makes Metalos different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Base Ecosystem,DeFAI category and built on the -- network, METALOS offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much METALOS exists in the market?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Metalos's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is $0.00565956, while its lowest point (ATL) is $, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Metalos

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:05:52 (UTC+8)

Metalos (METALOS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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