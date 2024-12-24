Meta BSC Price (META)
The live price of Meta BSC (META) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 124.89K USD. META to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Meta BSC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 17.32 USD
- Meta BSC price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00T USD
Get real-time price updates of the META to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Meta BSC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Meta BSC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Meta BSC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Meta BSC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+2.98%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+14.59%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Meta BSC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-3.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
META BSC is a meme & rewards token; aimed at positioning itself for a presence in the upcoming Metaverse as it continues to evolve toward mainstream adoption. META prides itself in being a truly 100% community owned project (with no formal dev or marketing wallets); instead focused on distributing high-yield BNB-pegged SHIBA INU rewards to all holders of the token; 2% per transaction funding the LP of the project; the rest (10% on buys, 15% on sells) going back to holders automatically. Officially Certik audited and demonstrably secure, META aims to stand out against a vast array of short-lived, fly-by-night projects, and continues to harness its community effect to create an enjoyable platform and grass-roots, meme fueled crypto token. The community has continued to innovate; first by launching their Official Dapp; enabling users to view and claim their pending SHIB rewards at their leisure, as well as upcoming games presently in development. META BSC is committed to iteratively releasing new and enjoyable features for its community members; with the broader vision of the development of a system that can integrate directly in to VR applications and the Metaverse.
