Meta BSC (META) Tokenomics
Meta BSC (META) Information
META BSC is a meme & rewards token; aimed at positioning itself for a presence in the upcoming Metaverse as it continues to evolve toward mainstream adoption. META prides itself in being a truly 100% community owned project (with no formal dev or marketing wallets); instead focused on distributing high-yield BNB-pegged SHIBA INU rewards to all holders of the token; 2% per transaction funding the LP of the project; the rest (10% on buys, 15% on sells) going back to holders automatically.
Officially Certik audited and demonstrably secure, META aims to stand out against a vast array of short-lived, fly-by-night projects, and continues to harness its community effect to create an enjoyable platform and grass-roots, meme fueled crypto token.
The community has continued to innovate; first by launching their Official Dapp; enabling users to view and claim their pending SHIB rewards at their leisure, as well as upcoming games presently in development. META BSC is committed to iteratively releasing new and enjoyable features for its community members; with the broader vision of the development of a system that can integrate directly in to VR applications and the Metaverse.
Meta BSC (META) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Meta BSC (META), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Meta BSC (META) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Meta BSC (META) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of META tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many META tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.