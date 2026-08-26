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The live MarsDog Token price today is 0 USD.MARSDOG market cap is 38,480 USD. Track real-time MARSDOG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live MarsDog Token price today is 0 USD.MARSDOG market cap is 38,480 USD. Track real-time MARSDOG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About MARSDOG

MARSDOG Price Info

What is MARSDOG

MARSDOG Official Website

MARSDOG Tokenomics

MARSDOG Price Forecast

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MarsDog Token Logo

MarsDog Token Price (MARSDOG)

Unlisted

1 MARSDOG to USD Live Price:

$0.00000249
$0.00000249$0.00000249
-2.11%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
MarsDog Token (MARSDOG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:57:03 (UTC+8)

MarsDog Token Price Today

The live MarsDog Token (MARSDOG) price today is $ 0, with a 2.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current MARSDOG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MARSDOG.

MarsDog Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 38,480, with a circulating supply of 15.49B MARSDOG. During the last 24 hours, MARSDOG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MARSDOG moved -0.42% in the last hour and +12.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MarsDog Token (MARSDOG) Market Information

$ 38.48K
$ 38.48K$ 38.48K

--
----

$ 52.17K
$ 52.17K$ 52.17K

15.49B
15.49B 15.49B

21,000,000,000.0
21,000,000,000.0 21,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MarsDog Token is $ 38.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MARSDOG is 15.49B, with a total supply of 21000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.17K.

MarsDog Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.42%

-2.66%

+12.75%

+12.75%

Price Prediction for MarsDog Token

MarsDog Token (MARSDOG) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MARSDOG in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
MarsDog Token (MARSDOG) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of MarsDog Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price MarsDog Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MARSDOG price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking MarsDog Token Price Prediction.

What is MarsDog Token (MARSDOG)

Introduction to MARSDOG Tokenomics

Total supply of MARSDOG: 21,000,000,000. Issued by Fair Mint, with a 4% tax on both buy and sell transactions.

I. 3% Tax Allocation

Accumulated in the contract address (blackhole-locked). Every 5 minutes, the contract automatically repurchases tokens equivalent to 0.1 BNB and transfers them to the blackhole for burning.

II. 1% Liquidity Pool Reinforcement

Once the accumulated amount reaches 0.1 BNB, a combination of 0.5% tokens + 0.5% BNB is bought and injected back into the LP, which is automatically transferred to the blackhole-locked liquidity pool. This rapidly strengthens liquidity and prevents sell-off pressure.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

MarsDog Token (MARSDOG) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemDog-ThemedMeme

About MarsDog Token

What is the current price of MarsDog Token?

MarsDog Token is priced at $, shifting -2.66% today.

How fast is the MARSDOG community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect MarsDog Token's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is MARSDOG's trading volume today?

It generated $-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does MARSDOG compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is $ and ATL is $, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 15488081733.307117 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MarsDog Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:57:03 (UTC+8)

MarsDog Token (MARSDOG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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