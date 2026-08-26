Lumena Price Today

The live Lumena (LUMENA) price today is $ 2.82, with a 7.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUMENA to USD conversion rate is $ 2.82 per LUMENA.

Lumena currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 996,620, with a circulating supply of 353.00K LUMENA. During the last 24 hours, LUMENA traded between $ 2.59 (low) and $ 2.87 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.4, while the all-time low was $ 0.289818.

In short-term performance, LUMENA moved +0.07% in the last hour and +45.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.59K.

Lumena (LUMENA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 996.62K$ 996.62K $ 996.62K Volume (24H) $ 13.59K$ 13.59K $ 13.59K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.39M$ 1.39M $ 1.39M Circulation Supply 353.00K 353.00K 353.00K Total Supply 493,385.250559 493,385.250559 493,385.250559

The current Market Cap of Lumena is $ 996.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.59K. The circulating supply of LUMENA is 353.00K, with a total supply of 493385.250559. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.39M.