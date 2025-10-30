Louie (LOUIE) Price Information (USD)

Louie (LOUIE) real-time price is $0.00189114. Over the past 24 hours, LOUIE traded between a low of $ 0.00183899 and a high of $ 0.00196462, showing active market volatility. LOUIE's all-time high price is $ 0.01063902, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00043275.

In terms of short-term performance, LOUIE has changed by +0.45% over the past hour, -2.74% over 24 hours, and -9.06% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Louie (LOUIE) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Louie is $ 1.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LOUIE is 999.41M, with a total supply of 999411127.274. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.89M.