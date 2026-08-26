LITAS Price (LITAS)
The live LITAS (LITAS) price today is $ 0.00553659, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LITAS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00553659 per LITAS.
LITAS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 61,168, with a circulating supply of 11.05M LITAS. During the last 24 hours, LITAS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.8234, while the all-time low was $ 0.00549597.
In short-term performance, LITAS moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 202.62.
The current Market Cap of LITAS is $ 61.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 202.62. The circulating supply of LITAS is 11.05M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 553.66K.
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In 2040, the price of LITAS could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The LITAS project is a blockchain-based ecosystem focused on bringing real-world asset (RWA) investing and secure digital payments into the hands of everyday users. By combining blockchain transparency with the practicality of centralized tools, LITAS seeks to make investing in tangible assets more accessible and trustworthy—without the overpromises that often come with similar platforms.
Real-World Assets for Everyday Investors At the heart of LITAS is a commitment to democratizing access to RWA investments. Traditionally, investing in real estate, infrastructure projects, or private equity has been reserved for individuals with large amounts of capital or institutional backing. LITAS takes a different approach: by tokenizing these assets, it allows people to invest smaller sums through fractional ownership. For instance, rather than needing tens of thousands of dollars to invest in a commercial property, users can participate with a much smaller amount through blockchain tokens representing a portion of the asset.
These tokenized assets are tied to income-generating projects. What sets LITAS apart is its built-in buyback mechanism—revenue generated from real-world operations helps fund these buybacks, offering a sustainable model rather than speculative inflation.
Crowdfunding Meets Compliance LITAS also features a crowdfunding platform specifically geared toward crypto investors. This system allows users to back projects tied to physical assets while ensuring the legal side is covered. The platform operates within international regulatory frameworks, which is especially important for those wary of the grey zones often associated with DeFi-based crowdfunding. By embedding compliance, LITAS provides an extra layer of safety and legitimacy for both project owners and investors.
Tools That Don’t Require Technical Expertise One of the frequent pain points in crypto is usability. Many platforms expect users to navigate complex wallets, manage multiple tokens, or rely on non-intuitive interfaces. LITAS addresses this with a set of user-friendly tools. For example, its wallet and centralized exchange (CEX) app combines traditional banking features with crypto functionality. This enables users to move between fiat and crypto with ease, track investments, and manage payments—without needing to understand the backend tech.
There’s also a play-to-earn mining game built into the ecosystem. While it sounds niche, it serves a dual purpose: engagement and education. Users can earn tokens while learning how real-time pricing and digital assets work. It’s a way to bring in new users and make the learning curve more manageable.
Built on Proven Experience LITAS is not a new experiment. It already has three years of operational history and profitability, which is notable in a space where many projects fail to gain traction. A startup within the LITAS network achieved over $110,000 in profits and built a user base of 15,000 people in 2024. This venture commits 30% of its revenue to supporting the broader ecosystem, creating a feedback loop that encourages growth and reinvestment.
A $20 million investment commitment from strategic partner Rollman Group post-Token Generation Event (TGE) further reinforces the project’s credibility. Moreover, the team has secured a $200,000 contract with CleevioX, a software development company, to scale product development—a sign that LITAS is investing in real infrastructure, not just community buzz.
Listings and Growth Strategy From a go-to-market perspective, LITAS is being deliberate. Instead of rapid-fire exchange listings, the project has scheduled tier-2 and tier-1 exchange listings every 2–3 months to allow for stable growth and investor confidence. The token, which is EVM-compatible, will see its TGE in July 2025 with a 15% unlock at launch followed by six months of linear vesting—designed to prevent sudden price drops and reward long-term holders.
The project also maintains a conservative supply release model, with only 6.2% of the total token supply sold to the public and no allocations given away via airdrops. This suggests a strong focus on sustainability over aggressive marketing tactics.
In Summary LITAS isn’t promising a revolution. Instead, it’s quietly building a platform where people can access real-world investments, make payments, and interact with digital assets in a safer and more practical way. With growing infrastructure, strategic funding, and working products already in place, it’s a project focused more on substance than flash—and that might be exactly what the blockchain space needs right now.
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What is the current price of LITAS?
Trading at $0.00553659, LITAS has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact LITAS's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 11048000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of LITAS?
Its market capitalization is $61168, ranking #5425 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
LITAS recorded $-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between $0.0 and $0.0, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does LITAS fit within the Wallets,Ethereum Ecosystem,Payment Solutions category?
As a Wallets,Ethereum Ecosystem,Payment Solutions token, LITAS competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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