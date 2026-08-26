limUSD Price Today

The live limUSD (LIMUSD) price today is $ 1.018, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current LIMUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.018 per LIMUSD.

limUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,651,952, with a circulating supply of 2.61M LIMUSD. During the last 24 hours, LIMUSD traded between $ 1.005 (low) and $ 1.018 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.071, while the all-time low was $ 0.969208.

In short-term performance, LIMUSD moved -- in the last hour and +0.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 375.83.

limUSD (LIMUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.65M$ 2.65M $ 2.65M Volume (24H) $ 375.83$ 375.83 $ 375.83 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.65M$ 2.65M $ 2.65M Circulation Supply 2.61M 2.61M 2.61M Total Supply 2,605,779.2310918774 2,605,779.2310918774 2,605,779.2310918774

The current Market Cap of limUSD is $ 2.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 375.83. The circulating supply of LIMUSD is 2.61M, with a total supply of 2605779.2310918774. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.65M.