What is the real-time price of Life Crypto today?

The live price of Life Crypto stands at $, moving -0.53% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for LIFE?

LIFE has traded between $ and $, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Life Crypto showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is LIFE currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests LIFE is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Life Crypto?

With a market cap of $36922, Life Crypto is ranked #6632, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has LIFE seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Life Crypto compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $0.02097488, while the ATL is $, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence LIFE's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (9520993876.614607 tokens), category performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.