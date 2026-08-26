Libertum Price (LBM)
The live Libertum (LBM) price today is $ 0.0015649, with a 8.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current LBM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0015649 per LBM.
Libertum currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 90,886, with a circulating supply of 57.93M LBM. During the last 24 hours, LBM traded between $ 0.0015307 (low) and $ 0.00179167 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.160025, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, LBM moved -0.46% in the last hour and +63.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 205.95.
The current Market Cap of Libertum is $ 90.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 205.95. The circulating supply of LBM is 57.93M, with a total supply of 200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 313.78K.
-0.46%
-8.11%
+63.83%
+63.83%
In 2040, the price of Libertum could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is Libertum?
Libertum is an ecosystem that brings Real-World-Assets (RWA) on-chain. It is a multi-chain solution built with an architecture designed for scalability and interoperability via a combination of proprietary and open-source, consensus-free and decentralised platform technologies.
The process of issuing blockchain-based digital tokens representing tangible physical assets is the core of the Libertum platform. The tokenisation protocol aims to offer two mechanisms for those that want to bring real estate online. The first where a transfer of ownership is facilitated and the second where no transfer of ownership is required but instead the real estate is collateralised.
Libertum extends the utility of the tokenization of real estate by building independent but interconnected applications into a unified ecosystem with the LBM token at its centre.
The Libertum ecosystem
Libertum's ecosystem is designed to enhance the tokenization process and bridge the Web2 and Web3 worlds. Leveraging account abstraction and social logins are but two examples of how this is being achieved. The ecosystem itself has seven core functionalities:
Tokenise: Tokenization Engine that allows users to choose to transfer or maintain property ownership
Market: A gamified primary marketplace full of premium properties to choose from
Trade: A Secondary marketplace providing additional financial opportunities for investors
Borrow: Lending protocol with brick and mortar real estate as collateral
Earn: Token Analytics and Staking tool
Stay: On-chain Property Booking system - Web3’s answer to airbnb for the digital nomad
Choose: Governance protocol, have your say in things that matter to you
Get: Liquidity tool enabling cross-chain swapping of your tokens
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What is today's price of Libertum (LBM)?
The live price is $0.0015649, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -8.11%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of LBM are in circulation?
The circulating supply of LBM is 57930210.120584175, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own Libertum?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of LBM across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of Libertum today?
The market capitalization stands at $90886, positioning Libertum at rank #5523 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is LBM being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded $-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of Libertum?
The recent price movement of -8.11% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Real World Assets (RWA),Base Ecosystem,RWA Protocol, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
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